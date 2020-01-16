Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

