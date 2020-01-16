Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

AC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 12,998 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.07 per share, with a total value of $468,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,442.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

