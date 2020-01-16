At Home Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

At Home Group stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $372.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

