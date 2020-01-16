At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.At Home Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.33-0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE HOME opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

