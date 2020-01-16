Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.