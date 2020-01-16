Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 25,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,229. The stock has a market cap of $711.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,428,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

