Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,788. Aurion Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million and a PE ratio of -103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

