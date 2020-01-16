Australis Oil & Gas (ASX:ATS) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Australis Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:ATS) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 2,796,107 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 852,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.17. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25.

About Australis Oil & Gas (ASX:ATS)

Australis Oil & Gas Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates through Oil & Gas Production, Exploration, and Other segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale covering an area of 110,000 net acres located in Louisiana and Mississippi, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Australis Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australis Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.