Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.23.

Autodesk stock opened at $190.79 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autodesk by 14.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

