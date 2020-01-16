Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. Autohome has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

