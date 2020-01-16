Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Autoweb alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.51 on Monday. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.