AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

CS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.20 ($28.14). 5,945,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.62.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

