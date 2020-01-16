Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.36

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 21132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

