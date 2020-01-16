Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

