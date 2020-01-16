Bagir Group (LON:BAGR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.53. Bagir Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 4,992,105 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Bagir Group (LON:BAGR)

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

