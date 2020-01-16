Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 5,989 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,431.75.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,914.40.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at $302,000.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

