BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,032. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

In related news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

