Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

