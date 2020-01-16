Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.
BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
