Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Trading Down 7.8%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.72, approximately 12,393,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 4,164,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

