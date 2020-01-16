Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Banner has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

