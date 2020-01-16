Barclays Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $51.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

