Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 4. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

