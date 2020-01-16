Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91,836.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Beacon has a market cap of $91,836.00 and $560.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125913 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,263,316 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,941 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

