Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN):

1/14/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/18/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/27/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing reported lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 results. Its adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1% and fell 2.8% year over year. Its net sales also lagged analysts’ expectation by 1.4% but grew 4.9% from the prior year, given strong residential roofing business. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 90 basis points (bps). Despite undertaking various cost-saving initiatives, the company witnessed higher raw material costs. Also, incremental costs related to acquisitions added to the woes. Shares of Beacon Roofing have underperformed its industry year to date. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have been trending downward over the past seven days, reflecting analysts' concern surrounding its bottom-line prospects.”

11/26/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

11/26/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 361,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

