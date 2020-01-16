Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,827.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.23 or 0.06066970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027440 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,086,451 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

