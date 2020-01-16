Beetle Coin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $18.94. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $39,698.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 212,742,923 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

