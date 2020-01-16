Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

BEI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.53 ($120.38).

ETR:BEI opened at €105.40 ($122.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.72.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

