Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 2,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,680. The stock has a market cap of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.