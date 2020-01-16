BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading Down 1.4%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.
