BidaskClub Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Sell

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CCNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
CCNE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127. The firm has a market cap of $477.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.