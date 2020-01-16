BidaskClub Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

