Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.78 ($14.11).

Shares of LON:BYG traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,151 ($15.14). 141,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

