BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 370,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after buying an additional 524,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6,323.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $158.05 and a 12 month high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.