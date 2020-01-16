BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs — Vimizim and Kuvan — continue to do well, driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is also progressing well. The company filed regulatory applications for Valrox in late 2019 and targets the same for vosoritide in 2020. Growing pipeline focus on gene therapy agents is encouraging. Valrox, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is anticipated to be transformational, if approved. However, any development setbacks related to its pipeline candidates can hurt the stock. Moreover, uneven quarterly product sales of Naglazyme and Vimzin, owing to infrequent ordering patterns in some ex-U.S. countries, are a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.<“

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.53.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 1,122,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,416. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

