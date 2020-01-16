Bismuth Reaches One Day Volume of $5,825.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $5,825.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

