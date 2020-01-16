Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) Price Up 23% This Week

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 23% against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $85,052.00 and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00074765 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,692.25 or 0.99958725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00055023 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam . Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.