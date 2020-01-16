Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $5.76 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and $3.75 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Bibox and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 168.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, WazirX, Binance, MBAex, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinbit, YoBit, Korbit, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, IDAX, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinBene, Poloniex, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Kucoin, CoinEx, Huobi, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Bitrue, Coinsquare, BigONE, CoinZest, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Kraken, Koinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

