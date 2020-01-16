Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,739.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $52,739.00 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00057270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00075035 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.42 or 0.99946871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053858 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

