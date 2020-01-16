Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.04

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.23. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 494 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
