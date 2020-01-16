Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.04

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.23. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 494 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 111,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,093,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 139,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

