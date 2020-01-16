Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of BX opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

