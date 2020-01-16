Blocklancer (LNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Blocklancer has a market cap of $20,445.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocklancer Token Profile

Blocklancer’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

