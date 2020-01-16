Blocktix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,096.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Blocktix has a market cap of $255,658.00 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocktix has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.02 or 0.03622527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00195015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.