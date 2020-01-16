B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

