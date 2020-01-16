BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,687.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,927,990,187 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

