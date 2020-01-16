Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday. CSFB began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.38 ($4.08).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

BOO stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.30 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,721,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.09. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.88.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.