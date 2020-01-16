Boolberry Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $18,493.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00756695 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003811 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Boolberry

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

