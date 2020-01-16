Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

BLX stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.29. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

