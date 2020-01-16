Bottos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,121.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $396,121.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BigONE, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.41 or 0.06034054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg, IDEX, LBank, BigONE, Gate.io, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

