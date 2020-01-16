Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,584. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $248.72 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.