Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,019,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,976,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 46.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

